Madelyn Cline’s Dating History: From ‘Outer Banks’ Costar Chase Stokes to Pete Davidson

Image Credit: Shutterstock (3)

Madelyn Cline’s most famous relationship was with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. Though fans of the Netflix show were heartbroken when he started dating Kelsea Ballerini, Madelyn may have found love with Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor: comedian Pete Davidson.

Keep reading to look back at Madelyn’s entire relationship history.

Chase Stokes

Chase and Madelyn portray onscreen lovers Sarah Cameron and John B. Routledge in Netflix’s hit series Outer Banks. However, “till death do us part” only worked for their characters. Madelyn and Chase started dating in 2020 and briefly split in 2021. Though they rekindled their romance, the two permanently broke up in 2022. However, they didn’t let their real-life breakup affect their onscreen chemistry.

“Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” Chase told Entertainment Weekly in early 2023. “And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season. … Regardless of now not being together in a personal relationship, I’m still always going to be one of her biggest fans, and I’m super, super proud of all of her accomplishments inside the show and outside the show.”

At the time, Madelyn affirmed her former boyfriend’s comments by telling PEOPLE, “We’ve said from day one, our job is always to leave the show and the season better than when we left it last. And everybody is still very much a family. Outer Banks has always been a family. And I’m just happy that we are able to remain professional.”

Zack Bia

After Madelyn and Chase briefly split in late 2021, the South Carolina native was photographed leaving a restaurant with DJ Zack Bia. However, neither Madelyn nor Zack confirmed whether or not they were in a relationship. It appears that the two were just hanging out at the time.

Jackson Guthy

Following her and Chase’s permanent split, Madelyn and singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy were spotted spending time together in May 2022. One year later, she confirmed they were dating by sharing a birthday tribute for him via her Instagram Stories.

Pete Davidson

By the end of 2023, it appeared that Madelyn and Jackson’s romance had fizzled out when multiple outlets reported that she and Pete were an item.

“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” an insider told Us Weekly on September 22. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”