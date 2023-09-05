Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes’ Relationship Timeline

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini is a singer and Chase Stokes is an actor.

They have been dating each other since around Jan. 2023.

Kelsea was previously married to Morgan Evans.

Kelsea Ballerini, 29, and Chase Stokes, 30, are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. The singer and actor were first linked in early 2023, and have been enjoying many memorable moments together ever since. From PDA-filled outings and photos, to gushing over each other in interviews, the new lovebirds seem to be going strong and haven’t been afraid to show off their love to the world.

Before she was romantically involved with Chase, Kelsea had been married to Morgan Evans from 2017 until 2022. The former couple announced their split in Aug. 2022. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Kelsea wrote in a social media message. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end.”

Find out more about Kelsea’s new romance with Chase below.

Jan. 2023: Kelsea & Chase Spark Romance Rumors

wait so kelsea and chase is a real thing?? pic.twitter.com/35J7yOnszy — 𝖠𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖺❀ | conrad’s defender (@glowstrcs) January 13, 2023

Kelsea and Chase were first seen hanging out together at the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles, CA in Jan. 2023. Chase also posted a photo of the back of them as they cuddled in their seats, sparking romance rumors right away. They were later seen cozying up at Robert’s Western World bar in Nashville, TN, that same month, and Chase also told TMZ that he thinks Kelsea’s “a sweet girl” and confirmed they were “having a good time.”

Feb. 2023: Kelsea Confirms She Slid Into Chase’s DMs

The talented musician opened up about how they first connected, on the Feb. 22 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I slid into his DMs,” she said, proudly. “I was just like…I’m not going to get on the apps. And he shoots [Outer Banks] in Charleston and my manager lives there. He put the bug in my ear. He’s like, ‘You know who’s really cute when you’re ready…’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so right!’ I’ve never seen the show but I knew of him. I followed him, he followed me and I swan dove right in.”

After her interview went public, Chase shared another cuddly photo of the two of them, but this time, it showed their faces, and they flashed big smiles.

March 2023: The New Lovebirds Are Spotted In NYC

Kelsea and Chase were photographed at New York Rangers game in the Big Apple and were showing off plenty of PDA. They were also seen strolling NYC streets while hand in hand. Chase was also by Kelsea’s side when she performed on Saturday Night Live that same month, and he shared a social media photo of them sharing food while on her tour bus. “Post-show date night ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

April 2023: Kelsea & Chase Make Their Red Carpet Debut

The new couple posed on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards, which Kelsea co-hosted, in Austin, TX, and looked incredible. She wore a long gray sleeveless dress while he rocked an opened black short-sleeved button-down shirt, that was lined in white at the sleeves, over a white top and matching black pants. Chase was seen showing support to his lady love as he danced during her performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).”

May 2023: Kelsea Takes Chase To Visit Her High School

The blonde beauty shared photos of herself posing with Chase and some of her former teachers and students from Central High School, which can be seen above, on May 22. They looked as happy as could be and comfortable around each other. Just a few days later, they made headlines when they took a shot on stage together with Kenny Chesney during one of his final shows on the Go Back Tour.

June 2023: They Enjoy A Caribbean Vacation

Kelsea shared several photos from the fun getaway, which included swimming, indulging in delicious-looking food, and witnessing amazing views. “what a trip, what a place. now me and my sunburned scalp are ready to get back to work. 🤍,” she captioned the post, which can be seen above.

August 2023: Kelsea & Chase Attend A Venice Film Festival Party

They posed for photos in all black outfits, including a strapless dress with a scarf for Kelsea, and a black blazer over a white button-down and black pants for Chase. He also wore black framed glasses as they had their arms around each other and smiled.