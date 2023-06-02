Kelsea Ballerini Enjoys Kiss From Chase Stokes As They Swim On Caribbean Vacation: Photo

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are going strong under the warm Caribbean sun! The adorable couple — who confirmed their romance in January — can be seen cuddled up and smiling together in a series of pictures Kelsea, 29, shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, June 1. One adorable pic (eighth in the below carousel) shows the lovebirds swimming off the coast of the Virgin Islands. Kelsea wrapped her arms around her 30-year-old Outer Banks star beau as he kissed her on the cheek. Too cute!

The couple appeared to be vacationing at Kenny Chesney‘s place on St. John with him following the conclusion of his I Go Back Tour, which included Kelsea as an opening act and concluded on May 27. In one pic, Kelsea, Chase, Kenny, and others smiled wide at a beach bar. Other pics from the trip showed Kelsea modeling a wrap skirt and crop top on a bustling street and taking in the picturesque views from an infinity pool that overlooked tranquil waters.

“what a trip, what a place. now me and my sunburned scalp are ready to get back to work,” the “Half of my Hometown” singer captioned her post.

The vacation post came less than two weeks after Chase and Kelsea were seen wandering around Kelsea’s hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. They even stopped at the rising country star’s high school, Central High School, which Kelsea even shared a selfie in front of, as seen below. She also included a photo of a handwritten note held up in front of her childhood home, in which she penned that “so many beautiful, warm, and healing” memories were created.

The “Miss Me More” hitmaker and actor have seemingly been inseparable since they went public at the beginning of 2023 — a coupling fans did not see coming. Kelsea revealed she hit Chase up in his Instagram direct messages after her manager put him on her radar. “He shoots [Outer Banks] in Charleston and my manager lives there. He put the bug in my ear,” she candidly recalled on the Feb. 22 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “He’s like, ‘You know who’s really cute when you’re ready…’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so right!’ I’ve never seen the show but I knew of him. I followed him, he followed me and I swan dove right in.” Chase and Kelsea made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards in April.

As fans know, Chase is Kelsea’s first public boyfriend since she divorced her fellow country singer, Morgan Evans, after five years of marriage last year. Meanwhile, Chase was in a relationship with his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline for less than two years.