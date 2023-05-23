Kelsea Ballerini Takes Chase Stokes To Visit Her High School 4 Months After Confirming Romance: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini showed her boyfriend Chase Stokes a very important part of where she grew up: where she went to high school. The country singer, 29, shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, 30, posing for photos with a few teachers and students from Central High School on Monday, May 22. The pair were all smiles as they shared the special moment.

Kelsea rocked a white pair of overalls with matching Converse for the series of photos. She also had a bunch of friendship bracelets on one of her wrists. In some of the outdoor photos, she wore a large pair of sunglasses. Chase sported a white t-shirt with a colorful design, as well as a backward camouflage cap. Kelsea also shared a photo of the school’s Bobcats mascot on her Instagram Story with a white heart emoji.

The visit to Central High School came just over a month after Kelsea opened up about seeing one of her classmates shot in the school’s cafeteria in her opening monologue at the CMT Music Awards. The Rolling Up The Welcome Mat singer was speaking out following the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, sharing her experience with seeing a 15-year-old classmate lose his life to gun violence in 2008.

Kelsea and Chase confirmed that they were dating in January, after sharing a cozy Instagram photo together. She revealed that they started dating after she slid into the Outer Banks star’s DMs during a February interview on Call Her Daddy.

Since they’ve confirmed their romance, they’ve made an extra cute couple, and it’s clear they support each other. Chase has joined the singer for tons of her performances, and he shows that he really loves her music. They made their red carpet debut together at the CMT Awards back in April. Kelsea has also poked fun at some of the rumors surrounding their romance, like when she clapped back at people who accused them of dating for publicity in March. She shared a sweet PDA photo of the two of them on her Instagram Story and jokingly captioned it “IDK, seems staged. Probably PR.”