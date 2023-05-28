Kelsea Ballerini Takes Tequila Shot With BF Chase Stokes On Stage: Watch

Kelsea Ballerini, 29, shared a special moment on stage with Kenny Chesney during the final shows of his Go Back Tour this week, and she invited her boyfriend Chase Stokes, 30, on stage for one of them. The singers was preparing to take a celebratory tequila shot during a show in Charleston, SC when the actor made his way up to take one with them. The lovebirds also shared a kiss for cameras after the drink and smiled from ear to ear.

The sweet moment was captured in various videos posted to Instagram and left many fans inspired over their love. Kelsea wore a white T-shirt and black shorts while her long blonde hair was pulled up into a ponytail. Chase wore a gray top over a white T-shirt, jeans, and a backwards baseball cap. Kenny also looked stylish in a red tank top, jeans, and a baseball cap.

Kelsea and Chase’s latest PDA-filled moment on stage comes after they made headlines when the former showed the latter Central High School, which she attended as a teenager, in her hometown of Knoxville, TN. She shared several photos of them posing with teachers and students and they looked as happy as could be.

Kelsea and Chase confirmed they were dating in Jan., when they shared a cozy photo together. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Awards in Apr. and Kelsea, who was previously married to Morgan Evans, also revealed that they first started getting to know each other after sent him a direct message on social media. ‘It’s all really new to me,” Kelsea admitted about the new romance, during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in Feb. “I’m tiptoeing, but I’m happy. It’s been a really beautiful reawakening.”

“I slid into his DMs,” she continued. “I was just like…I’m not going to get on the apps. And he shoots [Outer Banks] in Charleston and my manager lives there. He put the bug in my ear. He’s like, ‘You know who’s really cute when you’re ready…’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so right!’ I’ve never seen the show but I knew of him. I followed him, he followed me and I swan dove right in.”