Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Chase Stokes’ DMs & Shares How She Started Conversation

Kelsea Ballerini spilled all the tea in her new interview with Alex Cooper on the Feb. 22 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. After opening up about her divorce from Morgan Evans, Kelsea dished about her new romance with Chase Stokes. When asked if she’s currently single, Kelsea didn’t immediately answer, but eventually clarified with a, “Nope! I’m just vibing.”

Of course, recent PDA photos of Kelsea and Chase have made it pretty clear that there’s something going on between the two. “It’s all really new to me,” Kelsea admitted, of her new, very public relationship. “I’m tiptoeing, but I’m happy. It’s been a really beautiful reawakening.”

Alexandra kept pressing, and asked Kelsea how she and Chase first connected. “I slid into his DMs,” the country singer said, proudly. “I was just like…I’m not going to get on the apps. And he shoots [Outer Banks] in Charleston and my manager lives there. He put the bug in my ear. He’s like, ‘You know who’s really cute when you’re ready…’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so right!’ I’ve never seen the show but I knew of him. I followed him, he followed me and I swan dove right in.”

She even shared what she said when she popped into Chase’s messages. “His handle is @HiChaseStokes, so I said, ‘Hi, Chase Stokes,'” Kelsea laughed. She confirmed that the two have been talking since the beginning of December. Fans first started speculating about their relationship when they attended the National Championship football game together in early January. “We’re just having fun,” she concluded.

Kelsea filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Morgan, in August. The two were married for four and a half years before they officially split. Now, even though Kelsea is out on the dating scene again, she isn’t sure about walking down the aisle for a second time in the future. “Right now I would say I don’t think I will get married again,” she admitted. “I love the idea of a partnership. I’m a relationship b****. But I don’tk now if I believe in the legality of it all anymore.”