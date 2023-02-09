Kelsea Ballerini Shows Glimpse Of Chase Stokes Lying In Bed With Her As Romance Heats Up

Kelsea Ballerini is subtly spilling some tea! The singer took to TikTok on Feb. 8 to post a new video in response to a comment from a fan on one of her past videos. The comment read, “[Chase Stokes], come get your girl,” with a smirking emoji. Kelsea’s reply to the comment featured her sitting in bed while sipping on some tea, then panning the camera over her shoulder to show the arm of a mystery man lying beside her. Although she doesn’t show the man’s face, Kelsea made it clear that she’s directly replying to the comment about Chase. Plus, his arm tattoos are a dead giveaway!

These two have been keeping coy about the status of their relationship for weeks, but there’s no doubt they’ve been spending time together. Their first public outing was at the National Championship game at the beginning of January. They attended the game with a group of friends, but Chase posted a photo of himself and Kelsea snuggling close to one another in their seats afterward. She also shared a picture of herself wearing Chase’s hat on Instagram, which she confirmed by tagging him in the pic.

Kelsea attended the Grammys earlier this week and brought her mom as her date, so it doesn’t appear that the new lovebirds are quite ready to go red carpet official just yet. However, they were spotted looking quite flirty with one another on a date night in Nashville at the end of January. Just days later, Chase was with Kelsea as she flew to Los Angeles for Grammys week, and there was no shortage of PDA between them at the airport.

Later this month, the new season of Chase’s hit show, Outer Banks, will premiere. He stars in the Netflix series with his ex, Madelyn Cline, although the two broke up at the end of 2021. Kelsea is recently divorced after splitting from her husband, Morgan Evans, during summer 2022.