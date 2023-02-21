Morgan Evans Claps Back At Kelsea Ballerini Amid Ongoing Divorce Drama: ‘Life’s Too Short’

Morgan Evans, 37, is speaking out after his ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini, 29, admitted she didn’t want to get married and made some negative claims about his character. The former husband took to Instagram to share a message that seemingly called the country singer’s comments “sad” and not “reality”, and asked people to not be “mean” to either of them. He also said he hopes she can “heal.”

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” Morgan wrote in his post. “She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly.”

“If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps,” he added. “All I ask is if that you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”

Morgan’s message comes on the same day that Kelsea, whom he split from after five years of marriage in 2022, made headlines for her discussion about their romance and divorce on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which will be released in full on Wednesday. “I didn’t want to have a wedding. I swore I would never get married,” Kelsea said on the show. “I think he loved me more at 23. And I love me more at 29.”

After confirming the divorce got “nasty,” Kelsea said she didn’t know the kind of “character” he was at the time their marriage ended. “As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she said. “How was I married to ​this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

Kelsea first announced her split from Morgan in Aug. 2022. She posted an Instagram message about the “deeply difficult decision” and wrote that it was “the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end.” Since the split, she has been romantically linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.