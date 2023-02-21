Kelsea Ballerini Slams Ex Morgan Evans Over ‘Nasty’ Divorce & Admits She Didn’t Want To Get Married

Kelsea Ballerini will be giving fans the scoop on her divorce from Morgan Evans on the next episode of Call Her Daddy, which drops Wednesday, February 22. Fans got an early glimpse into the country singer’s sit-down with Alex Cooper in a promo video that dropped February 20 and features Kelsea’s take on the split. “I didn’t want to have a wedding. I swore I would never get married,” Kelsea, 29, said in the clip. The “Heartfirst” singer split from Morgan, 37, during summer 2022 after almost five years of marriage.

Kelsea also referenced the lyrics from her song “Mountain With A View” when speaking about her divorce in the promo. “I think he loved me more at 23. And I love me more at 29,” she said. Alex asked if the divorce “got nasty,” and Kelsea confirmed that it did. “As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she said about Morgan. “How was I married to ​this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

Following her divorce, Kelsea’s been romantically linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, 30. Kelsea addressed her dating life in the CHD promo clip. “Am I ready to date again? I’ve never really dated. I don’t know how it works,” she admitted. But when Alex asked Kelsea if she’s currently single, the Grammy nominee laughed and paused before confirming she’s not single. “So you’re dating Chase Stokes?” Alex asked at the end of the clip.

Kelsea was first to announce her divorce on August 29, 2022 with a statement on Instagram. She called the split a “deeply difficult decision” that was “the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end.” Morgan confirmed the split in his own statement and said he was “very sad” the marriage was ending. Since then, both stars have released new music about the divorce. Kelsea’s new song, “Penthouse,” hints that her and Morgan’s decision to move from their Nashville apartment to a home in the suburbs in the fall of 2020 led to their split.

Kelsea’s divorce and her current relationship status have been such hot topics. The Nashville native hasn’t confirmed that she’s dating Chase, even though they’ve been spending so much time together. Their first public outing was at the National Championship game at the beginning of January, where they got cozy with each other in the stands. The singer and the actor spent more time together on a date night in Nashville at the end of January. Just days later, Chase was with Kelsea as she flew to Los Angeles for Grammys week, and there was no shortage of PDA between them at the airport.