Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Cozy Up On Date Night In Nashville: Watch

Things look to be heating up for Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes! The two went on a dinner date to Robert’s Western World in Nashville on Jan. 24. In a video from their outing, obtained by TMZ, Kelsea can be seen resting a hand on Chase’s leg as they whisper into one another’s ears. The two cuddled close to hear one another amidst the live music in the restaurant. At the end of the clip, Chase even rests his own hand on top of Kelsea’s so they’re nearly interlocking fingers.

The flirty date night comes just weeks after Kelsea and Chase first sparked romance rumors while attending the National Championship football game together at the beginning of January. Although they watched the game with a big group of friends, Chased posted a photo of just himself and Kelsea cuddling up in the stands on Instagram. Kelsea also tagged Chase in one of her own Instagram pics where she was wearing his hat.

Chase was also asked about the relationship while out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. “She’s a sweet girls and we’re having a good time,” he told a reporter. “That’s all I’ll say.” Meanwhile, Kelsea has kept tight-lipped about the romance, but did roll her eyes about all the speculation about her love life in a TikTok video earlier this month.

Kelsea is recently divorced, having split from her husband, Morgan Evans, during the summer of 2022. “At the end of the day, it’s such a disservice and dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay,” Kelsea said in a Dec. 2022 interview. “One thing that I just refuse to feel [is shame]. Judge me for it, fine. That’s on you.” Meanwhile, Chase and his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline, ended their off-screen romance at the end of 2021.