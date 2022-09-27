Morgan Evans Sings About Being Blindsided By Kelsea Ballerini Split In New Song: Watch

Right after Kelsea Ballerini released her new album, Subject to Change, with various references to her split from Morgan Evans, the Australian singer performed his own new song about the breakup. Morgan took the stage in Australia, where he belted out the gut-wrenching ballad for the first time. The lyrics seem to confirm that Kelsea initiated the pair’s split earlier this year, which Morgan previously insinuated in his statement about the divorce.

“How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down?” Morgan wonders in the first verse. “How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out?” In the chorus, he adds, “I would’ve let go if you wanted me to, how many times did you say you love me, when it wasn’t true? I’m just wondering, how long has it been over for you?” By the second verse, Morgan even wonders if there’s “someone else” for his wife of nearly five years.

The most heartbreaking moment in the song, though, comes in the bridge. “Some day I’ll be okay, but right now I don’t know,” Morgan sings. “You used to tell me everything and that’s what hurts the most. It would be easier if I hated you, but I still miss the person that I thought I knew.”

Kelsea was first to announce the divorce on Aug. 29 with a statement on Instagram. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end,” she wrote. “It’s extremely difficult to find the words here, but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can.”

Hours later, Morgan posted his own statement about the split, which was much more concise. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Meanwhile, Kelsea performed in New York City on Sept. 24, and she made noticeable changes to some of her song lyrics amidst the divorce. From one of her new songs, “What I Have,” Kelsea changed the line, “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed.” She also switched up some lyrics from her 2017 song “Get Over Yourself,” changing “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life” to “I’m the crazy b**** that wrecked your life.”