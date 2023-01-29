Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Pack On The PDA At LAX After Cozy Date Night In Nashville: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes took their red-hot romance to the public! The country singer, 29, and the actor, 30, couldn’t keep their hands off each other when they landed at the Los Angeles airport on Sunday, January 29. The adorable pair, who just confirmed their relationship a week ago, were spotted packing on the PDA in photos provided by TMZ. Kelsea rocked a white cop top and camouflage leggings as she wrapped her arms around Chase, who was twinning in a camouflage denim jacket. How cute!

While both stars were relatively quiet about the budding romance at first, their Sunday Funday certainly proved they are ready for the world to know about it. In one snap, Chase nuzzled his head into Kelsea’s shoulder as he wrapped her up tight in a bear hug. In another pic, the handsome gent was deep in conversation with the “Peter Pan” hitmaker while she looked at him lovingly. It definitely appeared the pair were in sync following their cozy date night in Nashville a few days before.

In a video from the Nashville outing, Kelsea and Chase made another argument for the cutest couple award. While whispering to each other near the bar at Robert’s Western World, the pair, once again, couldn’t keep their paws off each other. At the end of the clip, Chase even placed his hand on Kelsea’s in a very romantic gesture.

The hot new couple first sparked romance rumors while attending the National Championship football game together at the beginning of January. Chase took to his Instagram at the time to share a photo of himself and Kelsea cuddling up in the stands. Kelsea also tagged Chase in one of her own Instagram snaps from the big game.

The country star split from her husband, Morgan Evans, during the summer of 2022. “At the end of the day, it’s such a disservice and dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay,” Kelsea said in a Dec. 2022 interview. “One thing that I just refuse to feel [is shame]. Judge me for it, fine. That’s on you.” Meanwhile, Chase and his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline, ended their brief romance in 2021.