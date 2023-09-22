Pete Davidson Reportedly Dating Madelyn Cline Following Chase Sui Wonders Split

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 25, are officially an item! And a new report claims the lovebirds recently spent the night together. “Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source divulged to Us Weekly for a September 22 report. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” The insider added that they were “casual.” “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats,” the source said.

The news comes just weeks after reports that Pete and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26, had parted ways after less than a year together. “He’s single again,” a source told PEOPLE near the end of last month. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Pete and Chase began dating in 2022, following Pete’s split from reality icon Kim Kardashian in August of that year. He’s also dated Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, and Margaret Qualley for various intervals. Additionally, he was engaged to Ariana Grande.

In a 2016 “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live, Pete addressed the endless fascination, and sometimes derision, he encounters for his relationships. “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” he joked, referencing co-star Colin Jost‘s now wife Scarlett Johannson.

Still, he once pointed out that dating so many women has been beneficial. “I think you grow a lot as a person,” he said of his serial relationships in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. He also said that he “learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with, and they’re all cool.”

“You become a better version of yourself because you learn a little something from everybody,” he explained. “I’ve been very fortunate and lucky to date some really wonderful, beautiful, cool, talented women and with that comes [scrutiny in the public forum], unfortunately. So I’m aware that there’s s***, but I do think that I get a little harder than most. But like, that comes with the territory.”