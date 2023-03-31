Pete Davidson Recalls Feeling Like A ‘Loser’ & ‘Insecure’ When His Dating Life Was Mocked On ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson appeared on the March 30 episode of the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast and opened up about what it’s been like for him to date in the public eye. “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people,” Pete stated, per Us Weekly. “And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting.” Pete pointed out that he’s dated “10 people” in “12 years,” which he doesn’t find that crazy. “But, to some people, that’s very interesting,” he added. “That became all anyone would talk about.”

The comedian, who appeared on Saturday Night Live from 2014 until 2022, admitted that it’s a really “s**** feeling” for people to focus on his love life more than his career. “I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working,” he explained. Pete was often the butt of jokes on SNL due to his relationship history, and he admitted that that took a toll on him sometimes.

“When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open, and it’s topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you…and then you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark…” he said. “The show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you!” Pete also admitted that it made him feel like a “loser” to get made fun of by his colleagues so often, though he said he was “cool” with it happening once in a while.

While Pete clarified that he “loves” the people he worked with on SNL, he said that the atmosphere could be “f***ing confusing” because he was being made fun of in his work place. “It was a really difficult thing to do,” Pete shared. “You feel insecure. You feel like a small person.”

Pete has dated a number of high-profile women in the public eye since his time on SNL. He was with Cazzie David for two years from 2016 until 2018 before getting together with Ariana Grande in the spring of 2018. After just days of knowing each other, Pete proposed to Ariana, and they were engaged until the fall of that year. Following the split, Pete went on to date Kate Beckinsale at the beginning of 2019, and their romance was hot, heavy and highly publicized until they split that April.

By summer of 2019, Pete was in a relationship with Margaret Qualley, who he dated until that October. He was then linked to Kaia Gerber for two months at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020. After several months without a public relationship, Pete started dating Phoebe Dynevor at the beginning of 2021, and they were together for several months before splitting in August of that year due to the long distance nature of the relationship. In October 2021, Pete met Kim Kardashian when she hosted Saturday Night Live. They were together until the summer of 2022. Following the split, he was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski, and most recently, he’s been spending time with Chase Sui Wonders.