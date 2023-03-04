Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Share Steamy Kiss On Romantic Hawaii Vacation: Photos

Another day in paradise brought Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders a little bit closer! The hot new couple brought their red-hot romance to Kauai, Hawaii and they packed on the PDA, once again, on Saturday, March 4. In snaps of the gorgeous pair enjoying their tropical getaway, as seen here, Pete and Chase look like a couple of teenagers in love!

After enjoying the sights of the island’s beautiful Waimea Canyon, the couple stopped to share a smooch in front of fans. Pete was dressed in his usual low key garb of hoodie and shorts, while the stunning actress rocked a black sweater and a floral skirt.

Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, who met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies, have been going from strength to strength as of late, even in the midst of some wild rumors about Pete! Just a day before they landed in Hawaii, viral gossip had the former Saturday Night Live cast member starting a new relationship with rapper Ice Spice, 23, per XXL.

It appears safe to say that the rumored romance was merely a rumor, as Pete has been very busy courting Chase. A kissing date at the Daytona 500, a fun hockey night, and even a previous Hawaiian getaway have all been on the couple’s dance card since they started dating.

The romance comes after Pete’s brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski, which lasted for about 2 months. A source close to the Staten Island comedian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete is doing “fine” after he and Emily moved their relationship to the friend-zone. And that relationship followed Pete’s affair with Kim Kardashian. Pete dated the makeup mogul for about nine months, amid Kim’s divorce with rapper Kanye West, until they went their separate ways in August 2022.

Chase, Emily and Kim are the latest in a long line of high-profile women that Pete has had on his arm. His dating history includes Kate Beckinsale, ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David.