Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend History: From Ariana & Kim K. To Reported Split From Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson has had a long string of relationships with famous and gorgeous women.

He dated Kim Kardashian in a high-profile romance.

He’s best known as a Saturday Night Live alum but is also a respected actor.

A new report claims he recently split from his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders.

Pete Davidson rose to fame as the young, millennial cast member of Saturday Night Live. Over the years, he’s broken the internet with comedy specials, SNL sketches and received well-earned praise for his work in films like The King of Staten Island. But with all this success comes a lot of scrutiny — especially concerning Pete’s love life. From his short-lived engagement with Ariana Grande to his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian to his brief but intense flings with Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emily Ratajkowski, Pete has earned a reputation for being one of the most desired bachelors.

At the start of 2023, Pete began dating Chase Sui Wonders, his co-star in the 2022 horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. Their romance heated up along with the weather, with the love lasting through the winter and into the spring. However, an August 24, 2023 report claims the relationship is over after less than a year of dating.

Over the years, Pete’s relationships have been reported on countless times. But his relationships extend far beyond his recent whirlwind romances. Take a look at the guide below to learn more about the women Pete has dated throughout his career.

Carly Aquilino

Pete’s first high-profile relationship came in 2015 when he began dating fellow comedian Carly Aquilino of MTV’s Girl Code. 2015 was a pretty big year for Pete, who was enjoying his second season on SNL. The pair didn’t really make headlines for anything that occurred in their relationship or their subsequent breakup later in the year. The two seem to have quite an amicable, friendly relationship since their split. Carly co-starred in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island, which Pete leads. She even took to Instagram on June 11 to thank Pete and director Judd Apatow for the opportunity to be a part of the project.

Cazzie David

Following his split from Carly, Pete had a nearly two-year relationship with Cazzie David. Cazzie is the daughter of comedian Larry David, who’s appeared on SNL several times. The two began dating in roughly May of 2016. In a recently published interview with The Los Angeles Times, Cazzie explained that the former couple was “infatuated” with one another. However, Cazzie confessed that she “struggled to convince him that she really loved him.”

The pair split in early 2018, but Cazzie admitted that she immediately regretted the decision. The writer revealed that she tried to get in touch with Pete, and when he finally responded, he shared with her that he was “happier than he’d ever been” and split from her for good over text. Pete quickly moved on to his next relationship, which will be explained in more detail below. But the high-profile nature of his next romance was something Cazzie really struggled with.

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life. And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that,” she explained.

Ariana Grande

In May 2018, Ariana Grande and Pete took their romance public. The two had known each other for a number of years, as Ari appeared on SNL as the musical guest in 2016, during Pete’s early seasons on the variety sketch show. They got engaged in June 2018 after just a few weeks of dating. On Ari’s album Sweetener, she wrote a song dedicated to Pete called “Pete Davidson.” The two also made a number of appearances on red carpets, and Pete was by Ari’s side to support her at various awards shows.

By October 2018, Pete and Ari called off their engagement. The relationship ended roughly one month after the death of Ari’s former boyfriend, Mac Miller, putting even more scrutiny on the young pop star. Ari, however, took the shocking split and used her art to get through the breakup. Her 2019 album Thank U, Next made a number of references to Pete.

In the title song and single “Thank U, Next,” Ari sings, “Even almost got married/ And for Pete I’m so thankful,” referencing the SNL cast member. For his part, Pete only had kind sentiments for his ex-fiancée. He even used time during SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment to wish her well. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” he said during the November 2018 episode.

Kate Beckinsale

Pete began 2019 with a new relationship. He started dating actress Kate Beckinsale, who is roughly 20 years Pete’s senior. The pair were spotted out and about at various events, including a basketball game where a photo of the two making out next to Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski went viral and even got the meme treatment. During their time together, Kate also referenced their relationship in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

“I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she shared in March 2019. “It’s all quite shocking and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.” The two split one month later, in April 2019.

Margaret Qualley

Near the end of the 2019 summer, Pete began dating Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. In September, the two were spotted out and about during a date night in Venice. The romance was pretty short-lived, though. Margaret and Pete dated for only two months, splitting in October 2019.

Kaia Gerber

One month after splitting from Margaret, Pete started dating model Kaia Gerber. The former couple was first spotted on a few low-key outings before they became more comfortable showing affection for one another in public spaces. The relationship, however, didn’t last very long. The two went their separate ways by January 2020. The comedian, though, had nothing but kind thoughts regarding Kaia.

During a February interview with Charlamagne tha God, Pete confessed that prior to their breakup, he was “going through a lot.” Pete also said of Kaia that she is “beautiful, smarter than me…If anyone was worried that I was too smart or advanced for her, they do not have to worry at all. She was way, way smarter than I was.”

Phoebe Dynevor

In early 2021, Pete Davidson was once again the subject of romance rumors. The SNL funnyman was “spending time” with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in her hometown of Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on March 21. Pete was spotted out and about in the UK town and took pictures with fans. A month earlier, Phoebe reportedly spent time with Pete in Brooklyn while she was shooting for TVLand’s Younger.

The two didn’t immediately respond to the speculations, but a teenage British schoolgirl claimed she saw Pete and Phoebe “holding hands, hugging, and [acting] like they were a couple.” She also claimed they “looked like they were in a relationship and seemed happy together… I hadn’t seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together, I thought, ‘Maybe they are?’… I ran up the road to catch up with them and asked him if he was Pete Davidson, and he answered in an English accent and joked he was trying to trick everyone that he’s English. He seemed quite happy and didn’t mind me taking a picture with him.”

In July, they were also seen kissing and cuddling in the stands at a Wimbledon match, but they split soon after in August 2021. An insider told The Sun, “Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start, they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work. It was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them. Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete made headlines when their romance took flight. Speculation of something bettween them first started back in the fall of 2021, after they were pictured holding hands on a rollercoaster during a trip to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. They worked together when she hosted Saturday Night Live that October, and they seemed to enjoy their double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the amusement park.

Pete later treated Kim to a private rooftop dinner in Staten Island on Nov. 2, 2021, sources told Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.”

In the months following the amusement park outing, the two seemed inseparable, enjoying vacations together and packing a lot of PDA. However, the romance didn’t last long as the pair called it quits after nine months of dating. The split occurred on the week of Aug. 5, a source close to Kim confirmed to HollywoodLife.

Emily Ratajkowski

Only months after Pete parted ways with the SKIMS founder, a report emerged in November 2022 that Pete is dating Emily Ratajkowski. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple [of] months now,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly on November 14. They continued, explaining that the duo is “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” Pete’s sense of humor apparently played a part in the emerging attraction. “Pete makes Emily laugh, and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source reportedly said.

In 2022, Emily parted ways in July with her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a son Sylvester Apollo, 1. She and Pete split in December 2022.

Chase Sui Wonders

Pete and Chase Sui Wonders first sparked relationship rumors in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game at Madison square garden. Those rumors took off when she was spotted at his NYC apartment a few days later. The two were photographed cuddling up while waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies shortly after the New Year. Shortly afterward, the two went on a stroll together in Manhattan.

At the end of January, they ditched the wintery NYC weather for a holiday in Hawaii. While Pete and his new love were on vacation, paparazzi captured them passionately kissing., which all but confirmed the romance. In a second set of photos, Pete got a handful of Chase’s buns while they made out during a tropical hike.

From there, it became a case of where would Chase and Pete make out next. The couple kissed in Daytona when attending a NASCAR event. Photos published in early March showed them making out during a second Hawaiian vacation. After this trip, the two got into a scary accident when Pete drove his car into a house in Beverly Hills.

Pete got Martha Stewart’s approval in April when he and Chase Sui Wonders visited her. “They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford,” Martha captioned the photo of them together. “I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple!!!!”

During this romance with Chase Sui Wonders, Pete spoke about how having his personal life in the public eye took a toll on him. “I’m in my 20s, and I’ve dated people,” he said on the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast. “And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting.”

He also said how having his dating life mocked on Saturday Night Life hit hard. “When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open, and it’s topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you…and then you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark…” he said. “The show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you!”

Pete clarified that he loved the people he worked with, but the atmosphere could be confusing and often played with his head. “It was a really difficult thing to do,” Pete shared. “You feel insecure. You feel like a small person.”

In August of 2023, two months after Pete reportedly entered rehab for PTSD, a report claimed he and Chase had gone their separate ways after less than a year together. “He’s single again,” a source told PEOPLE for the Aug. 24 report. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”