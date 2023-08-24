Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Split After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

Pete Davidson, 29, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, are no longer an item. According to a new report by PEOPLE, Pete and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star have broken up after a year together, and the Bupkis actor is doing just fine. “He’s single again,” a source told the outlet for the Aug. 24 report. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Pete and Chase met on the set of the dark comedy, and were apparently dating by the end of 2022 when they were seen together in New York at a hockey game. In a May 2023 interview, Chase opened up about the relationship, calling it “sacred.” “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she told NYLON at the time.

She also shared what it was like to date such a high-profile personality. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game,” she explained. “It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

But it did change, especially when Pete allegedly plowed into the side of a Beverly Hills home in March — with Chase in the vehicle beside him. He was later charged with reckless driving in a Los Angeles court, and subsequently entered an 18-month diversion program. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected in the accident, but Pete did enter rehab for PTSD in June.

A source told PEOPLE for the June 28 report that the King Of Staten Island actor was “in rehab but should be getting out pretty soon.” According to the same outlet, Pete has been seen out in Florida since.

Pete and Chase’s steamy romance, which peaked with a highly-photographed, PDA-filled vacation in Hawaii in January, came several months after his high-profile August 2022 breakup with reality TV icon Kim Kardashian.