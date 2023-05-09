Chase Sui Wonders Breaks Silence On Pete Davidson Romance, Says Their Relationship Is ‘Sacred’

Amid gracing the cover of NYLON on May 9, actress Chase Sui Wonders, 26, opened up about her real-life romance with her Bupkis co-star, Pete Davidson, 29. The brunette beauty gushed about working with the Saturday Night Live alum but noted that their high-profile romance is a “sacred” one. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” Chase told the outlet.

Pete’s latest leading lady later detailed what it was like to start dating someone who is as famous as the 29-year-old. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game,” she said. “It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.” Although the lovebirds met while filming Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021, they didn’t spark romance rumors until Dec. 2022, notably four months after Pete split from Kim Kardashian, 42.

Prior to detailing their romantic bond, Chase explained what it was like to work with Pete on both projects. “Bupkis is super personal and close to the heart,” she said in reference to the series based on the Hollywood hunk‘s real life. Pete and his girlfriend notably played onscreen lovers in both projects. “[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing,” Chase added. “As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This sh*** crazy! This is so dark.’”

Bupkis premiered on Peacock on May 4, and stars Pete, Chase, actor Joe Pesci, Nurse Jackie‘s Edie Falco, and many more. The show’s star and co-exective producer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Apr. 29, and talked about what it was like to cast Joe in the series. “I literally casted people that everybody loves,” Pete told host Jimmy Fallon. “So if you hate me, you’re like, ‘oh there’s Joe Pesci’ it’s fine.” A few other A-listers that appear in the new Peacock series include ‘Til Death alum Brad Garrett, actor Ray Romano, SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, and more.

Most recently, Pete shared a heartbreaking message via his friend, Dave Sirus‘ Instagram account about his late dog, Henry, who died on the eve of the Bupkis premiere. “A message from Pete: Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry, ” the caption of the carousel of dog photos read. “Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast.”

Pete noted that he and his family welcomed the pup into their lived amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id even be around without him,” the comedian added. “He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere.” He finished off the tribute with a special message for Henry. “We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters. Pete,” he penned.