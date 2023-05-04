Pete Davidson Mourns Death Of His Dog Henry In Emotional Tribute: ‘Happiest & Sweetest Dog Ever’

Honoring a furry friend. Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, took to his friend Dave Sirus‘ Instagram account on Thursday to publicly mourn the loss of his dog, Henry, who died on May 3. “A message from Pete: Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry, ” the lengthy caption of the bittersweet carousel of dog photos read. “Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast.”

Further in the caption, Pete went on to explain that his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and his sister, Casey Davidson, added Henry to their family at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id even be around without him,” the 29-year-old comedian added. “He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere.”

The King of Staten Island star also reminisced about how his adorable dog would love to watch Pete’s SNL skits. “When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry,” he added. “He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters. Pete.”

Many of Dave’s 44K followers took to the comments section of the post to write their messages of condolence to Pete. “Oh no. Losing a furry family member is so hard. They will meet again at the rainbow bridge and will be as happy as can be. My deepest condolences,” one admirer penned. In a separate comment, one of the Hollywood heartthrob‘s fans reassured him that Henry was loved by Pete and his family. “oh this is so sad to hear i’m very sorry. Henry had the happiest life with you all im sure,” the fan wrote.

Amid mourning the loss of his dog, Pete’s new series, Bupkis, premiered on Peacock on May 4. He stars in the series alongside his real-life girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, 26, Joe Pesci, 80, Ray Romano, 65, and more. The series features Pete playing a version of himself as he navigates his life in the spotlight amid dealing with his “relationships and mental health.” Dave shared the official trailer via Instagram on Apr. 13. A few other notable faces that appear in the show include Horrible Bosses star Charlie Day, SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, and Brad Garrett.