Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Return Cancelled Due To The Writers Strike

So much for Pete Davidson‘s big return to Saturday Night Live as a host. According to a May 2, 2023, report in Variety, the entire comedy sketch show has gone “dark” amid a writers’ strike spearheaded by the Writers Guild Of America (WGA). The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was set to make a return to the show that made him a household name. It would have been his first time hosting the show, an honor bestowed on celebrities of merit — and often distinguished alumni from the show itself. Lil Uzi Vert was scheduled as the musical guest for the May 6 show, and Pete’s planned appearance coincided directly with the May 4 release of his Peacock series Bupkis.

In any case, the comedian doesn’t appear to be too devastated. He was seen last night on Met Gala Monday rubbing shoulders with a very famous ex — Kim Kardashian, whom he escorted to the very same event last year. After the duo split nine months ago in August of 2022, Pete embarked on a series of flings, including one with Emily Ratajkowski, before settling in, at least for now, with Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

But it was Pete’s breakup with the show that really made headlines in May of 2022. In an emotional letter, the actor detailed what his eight seasons on SNL had meant to him. “When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing,” he wrote in part in the letter shared via Dave Sirus (who co-wrote The King Of Staten Island with Pete). “I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up.”

He continued, expressing deep gratitude for the experience. “I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life,” he wrote. “Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home.”