Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving After Driving Car Into House With Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson has reportedly been formally charged with reckless driving after colliding into the side of a home in Beverly Hills on March 4 with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, was charged in Los Angeles by the District Attorney’s Office on Friday, June 16. The outlet originally reported that Pete and his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar had been driving a black Mercedes at a “high rate of speed” in an enclave in Beverly Hills when he slammed into the side of the upscale home before midnight. HollywoodLife has reached out to Pete’s legal representatives but has not yet received a response.

Sources told the outlet that he lost control of the vehicle, hopping a curb, crossing the sidewalk, and plowing over a fire hydrant before skidding through the dirt and hitting the house. Photos showed fairly minor damage, with the corner of the home indented by the impact and skid marks were visible in the dirt and grass. Nobody was injured, nor were drugs or alcohol suspected by authorities. Page Six later confirmed the incident with police.

Pete’s accident came after a second romantic, PDA-filled vacation to Hawaii with Chase in early March. The duo was first rumored to be dating in January, just after Pete and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski ended their very brief, high-profile romance.

While Pete hasn’t talked much about the relationship with the brunette beauty, Chase, 27, has called it “sacred.” “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she told Nylon in May. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game.” She continued, “It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

And despite the recent charges, their relationship appears to be going strong. “He really, really cares for her and thinks she’s just the best,” a source told PEOPLE for a June 16 report. “When they’re apart, they’re always on the phone and just a cute couple.”