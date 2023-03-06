Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Drive Into House In Scary Car Accident After Hawaii Vacation

Pete Davidson was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into the side of a house on March 5, police confirmed to Page Six. The comedian’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was in the front seat of the vehicle when the accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. TMZ first reported the crash, with sources telling the outlet that Pete was “driving at a high rate of speed” in a Beverly Hills neighborhood when he jumped the sidewalk and slammed into the house.

Police did not provide further information aside from the fact that there was a crash with Pete involved, and that city property was damaged (a fire hydrant). However, photos from the scene show an indentation in one part of the house, with parts of the siding clearly damaged. The Mercedes that Pete was driving is completely smashed on the front driver’s side, as well. Luckily, nobody was hurt in the accident, according to TMZ. The site also reports that it is not suspected that alcohol or drugs were involved.

The car crash comes following Pete and Chase’s trip to Hawaii, where they were photographed packing on the PDA on a number of occasions. The two have been linked since the beginning of January, following Pete’s split from Emily Ratajkowski after a brief fling. Chase was Pete’s co-star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which came out in the spring of 2022.

At the end of January, Pete and Chase confirmed their romance when they were photographed kissing in Hawaii on another trip. With their relationship now public, Chase and Pete then enjoyed a cuddly date at a hockey game a few weeks later. They also had a date at the Daytona 500 in mid-February, as well, before their latest Hawaii vacation.

Pete dated Kim Kardashian from October 2021 until their split in July 2022. Pete got several tattoos for Kim during their relationship, but it appears that he has removed them based on recent shirtless photos.