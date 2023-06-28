Pete Davidson Reportedly In Rehab Receiving Therapy For PTSD: He’ll Be ‘Out Pretty Soon’

Pete Davidson has entered a rehab center for symptoms of PTSD, according to a Wednesday, June 28 report by PEOPLE. A source told the outlet that the Bupkis star, 29, is “in rehab but should be getting out pretty soon.” Page Six reported the same day that the King of Staten Island actor is “struggling” with borderline personality disorder and PTSD and is at a Pennsylvania facility — the same one pal John Mulaney once entered for drug and alcohol use. “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” an insider reportedly told them. HollywoodLife reached out to Pete’s team for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The reports emerged less than two weeks after news that Pete was charged with reckless driving by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Friday, June 16. The charges stem from a March 4 incident in which he allegedly plowed a black Mercedes into the side of a residence in Beverly Hills with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in the car.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Chase, whom he met on the set of their film Bodies Bodies Bodies, were reportedly uninjured in the incident, despite him driving at a “high rate of speed” and plowing over a sidewalk and fire hydrant before hitting the private home. TMZ shared photos of what appeared to be fairly minor damage to the house and car. Authorities did not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

In the past, Pete has made no secret of his mental health struggles, opening up on multiple occasions about depression, anxiety, and more. “When somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders,” he told Glenn Close of his borderline personality disorder diagnosis during a 2021 episode of Variety‘s Actors On Actors. “You feel so much better.”

And in 2020, he shared details of how he deals with his symptoms. “I’m always depressed, all the time,” he told Charlamagne Tha God in an on-camera interview. “I have to constantly bring myself out of it. I wake depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It’s all just programming yourself to trick your brain.”