Pete Davidson Dating ‘OUATIH’ Star Margaret Qualley After Ariana Grande & Kate Beckinsale Splits

Pete Davidson reportedly has a new leading lady in his life: Margaret Qualley! The actors have apparently been dating for a couple months now, and they’re about to make things official, according to a new report.



Once upon a time… Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley got together! The Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Fosse/Verdon actress, 24, are reportedly dating according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. They did not detail how the couple met, but revealed that Pete and Margaret have been seeing each other for two months, and that “Margaret is really excited about him.” They also divulged that they’re planning on making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival. Margaret, who starred alongside Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, has a role in the film Seberg, which premieres at the film festival on August 30.

Margaret is Hollywood royalty. The daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley, Margaret rose to fame by playing Justin Theroux‘s daughter in the HBO series The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. Most recently, she played Pussycat in OUATIH, and portrayed Broadway great Ann Reinking in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon. Margaret is nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Prior to Pete, Margaret dated her Palo Alto co-star Nat Wolff, 24, and was linked to 42-year-old director Cary Fukunaga in 2017.

Everyone knows Pete’s storied dating history. The comedian, who’s about to start his fifth season of SNL, was most recently connected to actress Kate Beckinsale, 46. The unexpected couple dated for three hot and heavy months before splitting in April 2019. That’s unfortunate, as a source close to Pete told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was really falling in love with her! “In many ways, she is like an angel for him because he was very, very heartbroken over Ariana [Grande] when they got together,” the source said. But Kate has totally helped him heal his heart and find a happy place after his broken engagement.”

Ariana and Pete, of course, got engaged in summer 2018 after just a few weeks of dating. She ended the relationship that September, shortly after finding out that her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, had fatally overdosed.