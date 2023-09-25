Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Connected Quickly: ‘A Strong Bond’

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 25, connected really quickly, according to one source. The new lovebirds, whose romance was first reported on September 22, have apparently been trying to keep the relationship “low-key” and “private” despite having “a strong bond.”

“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. The insider also added that they “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible. “They assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship,” they shared.

“[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the source continued. “But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

Just one day after their romance went public, Madelyn, who reportedly recently spent the night with Pete at the Beverly Hills Hotel, showed support for her new beau when she attended his comedy show at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, NV. At that point, they had allegedly already spent time each other’s family and friends.

“Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way,” the insider explained. “They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

Madelyn has also apparently been winning over those closest to Pete, including his sister. “Pete’s sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” the source concluded.

Before they started dating each other, Pete was dating actress Chase Sui Waters for the past year. The former couple reportedly broke up in August. He was also previously romantically involved with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Kate Beckinsale. Madelyn previously dated musician Jackson Guthy until July, when she noticeably unfollowed him on social media. Before that, she was dating actor Chase Stokes, who is now dating singer Kelsea Ballerini.