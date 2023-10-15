Pete Davidson Sings Parody of ‘Barbie’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Song During ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, made a lasting impression with a memorable skit during the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The comedian and former cast member of the show hosted the episode and sang a song called “I’m Just Pete,” which was a parody of Barbie‘s “I’m Just Ken,” sung by Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken, as he sat shirtless on a pink couch. He showed off blonde hair, like the movie’s main male character, and wore a teal and pink shirt with pink pants at some points during the sketch.

The song started after a sad Pete overheard SNL costars Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson making fun of him in the office. “Yeah, why is he hosting?” Andrew asked. “He just left and it’s not like his show was a hit,” he added, referring to Pete’s show Bupkis. “Right, like how you get Joe Pesci and Edie Falco and no viewers?” Punkie replied before they both laughed.

Pete proceeded to go off and sing his sad song, which included lyrics like, “No one cares about the work I do, I made a show with Joe Pesci too and no one streamed it but my mom.” He continued with a lyric that mentioned SNL cast member Colin Jost. “When I’m high, I do things like call up Colin Jost, and say ‘Home, we should buy a boat.’ They tell me I have butthole eyes but I never sleep alone at night,” he hilariously sang.

Backup dancers eventually joined him for the song and the catchy chorus included lyrics like, “I’m just Pete, anyone else I’d be a three, but I guess I’m hot for dudes in comedy, because it’s an ugly industry.” Pete also poked fun at his romantic history with Kim Kardashian and the drama between her ex-husband Kanye West by singing, “I’m just Pete, looking like a meth head on the street, people online still call me Skete because of a guy whose name I can’t say legally.” Kanye’s face flashed on the screen at that point.

After Pete got attention for his Ken sketch, he was photographed attending an SNL afterparty at Catch Steak with his girlfriend Madelyn Cline. SNL musical guest Ice Spice was also in attendance as well as new couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who both made surprise appearances on Saturday’s episode.