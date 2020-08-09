See Pic
Reggie Bush’s Kim Kardashian Lookalike Wife Lilit Stuns In Pink Tube Top During Double Date

Reggie Bush’s fabulous wife Lilit didn’t have to do much to steal attention when she rocked this fierce ensemble while out to dinner!

Va va voom! Reggie Bush, 35, unearthed a pre-Coronavirus snap of his stunning wife Lilit on Saturday, August 8, that is almost too hot to handle! The mother-of-three exuded sexiness in just a bright pink tube top and black shorts that put her fantastic body on display. The NFL legend, who looked darn good himself in his grey tank top, took this photo while they were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas where all parties involved smiled for the camera. “There are 2 different kinds of energy on vacation which one are you?,” he captioned the super sexy pic.

Reggie has a penchant for posting photos of him and his wife in a state of pure romantic bliss and we can’t get enough of it. They got all hot and heavy with one another on their 6th wedding anniversary last month where they cozied up at a fabulous resort in Nevada. “6 down and forever to go my love,” she wrote in the comments section.

The attractive duo also went in for a smoldering kiss in May where she radiated nothing but sheer gorgeousness in a midriff-baring outfit. Reggie has also made his millions of fans quite thirsty himself with all of his shirtless photos he’s been posting as of late!

He also did something for the first time on his IG page since it launched last year. Reggie proudly posted a pic of him with all three of his kids Briseis, 7, Uriah, 5, and Agyemang, 2, on Thursday, August 6.

The party of four (minus wife and mommy Lilit) snuggled up in the snap which appeared to be taken at an outdoor mall. They all rocked colorful outfits while wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Familia,” he wrote as the adorable photo’s caption.