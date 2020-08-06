Reggie Bush Shares Rare Photo With His 3 Children Briseis, 7, Uriah, 5 & Agyemang, 2

Reggie Bush posted up with his three adorable kids in a rare photo of them all together that you must check out!

How cute is this! Reggie Bush, 35, gave fans a peek into his parenting world with wife Lilit, 32, when he posted an Instagram pic of him cuddling up with his three kids Briseis, 7, Uriah, 5, and Agyemang, 2, on Thursday, August 6. The party-of-four (minus Lilit) appeared to be out and about at an outdoor shopping mall of sorts during the snap with each of them rocking sunglasses and different face masks. His eldest Briseis sported a cute peace sign in the first photo while her two baby brothers took front and center in the next where they flexed their muscles for the camera in the most colorful of outfits.

“Familia,” he captioned the post with a smiley face emoji. It was the first time that Briseis was seen on his wildly popular Instagram account. He did, however, post a cute pic of his two boys last month for his son Uriah’s birthday where Reggie and them once again showed off their muscles.

A lot of Reggie’s social media revolves around the love he has for wife Lilit outside of him constantly posting photos of him shirtless and making his millions of fans thirst in the process. He passionately kissed her in a very romantic snap taken in May where she left little to the imagination in a sexy tube top.

Reggie’s followers have taken notice, for many years now, of how much Lilit looks just like his famous ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 39. The former NFL player and reality television superstar dated towards the beginning of her career blossoming before splitting for good in July 2009.

Kim, just like Reggie, moved on with someone else and eventually started a family with them. We of course are talking about her husband Kanye West, 43, who she married on May 24, 2014, in a star-studded ceremony. They had four kids in the years to come: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.