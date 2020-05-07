See Pic
Reggie Bush Passionately Kisses His Kim Kardashian Lookalike Wife Lilit In Sexy New Pic

Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan look so loved up in quarantine! The former NFL player posed for a sultry pic as he kissed his wife.

Former NFL star Reggie Bush, 35, posed a photo with his stunning wife Lilit Avagyan and it’s clear the pair are as in love as ever! The 32-year-old dance teacher, whom fans have long pointed out is the practical doppelgänger of Reggie’s ex, Kim Kardashian, took to Instagram on May 6 to share the sweet selfie of herself and her hubby. “pray for your spouse,” she captioned the shot, in which she wore a black strapless crop top and red Fila shorts. Her brunette tresses were styled in bouncy curls and her hubby, dressed in nothing but black shorts, planted a kiss on her neck. Very sweet!

It comes just one week after the couple posed for a mirror selfie on Reggie’s Instagram page. The former football player went shirtless to show off his legendary six-pack, while Lilit sizzled in a black tube top and leggings. Clearly, the couple who works out together, stays together! “Best friend,” Reggie captioned the sweet photo, adding a red heart emoji at the end.

It’s easy to see why Lilit has long been called Kim’s lookalike. Although she’s unique in her own right, the dancing champion shares Kim’s iconic curves and raven tresses. She’s also Armenian, just like Kim! Of course, Lilit’s the only woman on Reggie’s mind now. After the pro athlete dated Kim on and off again between 2007 and 2010, he went on to tie the knot with Lilit in 2014. They have since welcomed three children: daughter Briseis, 6, and sons Uriah, 4, and Agyemang, 2.

While Reggie and Lilit are soon going into their sixth year of marriage (their anniversary is this July), Reggie still has kind words to say about his famous ex! “We don’t keep in touch,” he revealed to Us Weekly in Aug. 2018. However, he could say this about Kim: “She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ‘em…She’s very smart.”