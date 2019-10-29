Kanye West Shades Kris Humphries While Bragging About How ‘Cool’ It Is To Be Married To Kim

He came, he sang, and he dissed his wife’s ex! Kanye West managed to fit in a jab at Kris Humphries during ‘Airpool Karaoke’ with James Corden on Oct. 29. He threw major marriage shade at Kris, who Kim famously filed for divorce from after 72 days.



Kanye West was an open book during the first-ever “Airpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show with James Corden — a play off the host’s famous “Carpool Karaoke” segment. The rapper, 42, opened up to Corden, 41, about everything from the inspiration behind his new album, Jesus Is King, to religion, his home life with wife, Kim Kardashian. Even in the midst of singing with his full Sunday Service choir during the near 20-minute segment, Ye still managed to throw shade at Kim’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries at the [12:25 mark].

“Marriage I think has been a really great stabler for you,” Corden said to Ye aboard the commercial aircraft. His comment came after the 21-time Grammy winner got candid about mental health and his past hospitalization. Ye then told the comedian that he believes people initially “thought it would be uncool” for him to get married. “Then I got married and people were like, ‘Ah, that looks cool,'” Ye explained of when he tied the knot with Kim in 2014.

“No one ever thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian,” Corden argued. “Everybody thought it would be cool to marry Kim Kardashian.”

After Ye laughed about Corden’s comments, he quipped, “Well, not Kris Humphries.” That’s when the father of four gushed over just how cool it is to be married to Kim, 39.

“It’s more than cool. It’s more than cool as hell or something. It’s heavenly, it’s great, it’s magnificent,” Ye said.

Kim and Kris, who began dating in December 2010, were engaged by the following May. They went on to say “I do” on television in August 2011. Their infamous union lasted just 72 days before Kim filed for divorce in 2011.

Kanye also revealed to Corden that he wants more children with Kim — seven to be exact. They are already parents to North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months.

As for a typical night in the West household? — “I don’t like going out at nighttime. I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible… We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then we’ll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed. And then my wife watches Dateline. I read the Bible,” Ye explained.