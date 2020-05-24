Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary To Kanye West With Never-Before-Seen Pics

It’s been 6 years since Kim Kardashian & Kanye West tied the knot in Florence, Italy! The SKIMS founder celebrated their love with two throwback pics and a sweet message.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, are couple goals! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary with two never-before-seen photos. In the snaps, Kim leans down to hug a sitting Kanye as she gives him a romantic kiss on the cheek, and in the next, the pair are all-smiles as they pose for the camera. “6 years down; forever to go,” Kim captioned the image, shared on Sunday, May 24. “Until the end,” she added.

It’s unclear when the photos were taken, but Kim’s hot pink nail polish screamed throwback (and her pre-Kanye makeover). The mom-of-four was absolutely glowing in the second photo as she showed off her picture-perfect complexion, opting to keep her dark hair up in top knot bun. She rocked a beige colored Kimono in the photo — seriously reminding us of her SKIMS shapewear line, which didn’t launch until years’ later — with a brown leather belt. Meanwhile, the Watch The Throne rapper looked so smitten as he closed his eyes, keeping things casual in a white t-shirt.

Kim and Kanye — affectionately called “Kimye” by their millions of fans — tied the knot at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014. The wedding came as a surprise to their guests, who initially landed in Paris, France for an engagement party — only to be flown to Italy the next morning! Kim stunned in a custom Givenchy gown by Ricardo Tisci for the extravagant affair, which also included a stunning white flower wall by Jeff Leatham. The unforgettable wedding photos even inspired Kim’s “Mrs. West Collection” for her cosmetics line KKW Beauty. The pair were already parents to their daughter North West, 6, at the time of their wedding, and have since welcomed son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 1.

Kris Jenner, 64, also took to Instagram with a tribute post of her very own! “Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!” she gushed, including two heart emojis. The KarJenner mama posted two stunning images of her daughter and son-in-law, including one of them all dressed up for a red carpet affair.

Several of Kim’s friends wished the couple a happy anniversary in the comments! BFF Jonathan Cheban posted, “Happy Anniversary glad I’ve been there from the start!! You guys are the best,” while Khadijah Haqq added, “Happy Anniversary Wests.”