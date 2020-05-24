Kim & Khloe Kardashian got super personal with one another in a heartwarming new video!

Talk about an inventive way to promote your company! Kim Kardashian, 39, who has no doubt mastered the art of business for several years now, came up with a clever way to show off her upcoming SKIMS Cozy Collection on Sunday, May 24. She, along with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as family pals Stephanie Shepherd & Stassie Karanikolaou, put their acting skills to the test by pretending to be on the phone with one another while talking about how comfy their SKIMS outfits really were. Kourtney & Steph and Kylie & Stassie’s convos were strictly about SKIMS but Kim & Khloe’s talk went much deeper where the Good American founder opened up about who the true “hero” of her life really is.

“I was thinking there were a few things I don’t know about you,” Kim said to Khloe while laying on the floor with a beauty face mask on. “What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?” she questioned her baby sister to which the mother-of-one responded with, “Cookies and Cream. Duh!” Kim then switched gears to the much more personal side of things by asking who a hero of hers is. “I mean it’s so cliché but definitely my family,” Khloe revealed. “Just everything that you guys have accomplished and I think each and every one of you guys are my inspiration and heroes and motivators but in different ways.”

Khloe’s family has no doubt been there for her over the years as witnessed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and in their every day lives. They were a strong support system for her when the whole cheating scandal with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was going down, both when it initially broke in 2018 and then when he apparently hooked up with Jordyn Woods one year later.

The award-winning reality star, who recently underwent a dramatic hair makeover, has been able to stand strong on her own though. She categorically denied rumors about being pregnant with Tristan’s second child earlier this month. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she tweeted on Wednesday, May 13. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”