Why Khloe Kardashian Wanted A Quarantine Hair Makeover: She ‘Loves’ Her New Look

Khloe Kardashian got her ex Tristan Thompson’s attention when she debuted a gorgeous new darker hair makeover on May 22 and we’re EXCLUSIVELY learning how the new look relates to her future.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared her incredible new look, which includes darker locks, in a series of eye-catching Instagram pics on May 22 and it turns out her decision for the change has a lot to do with some upcoming projects. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has had blonde hair for a while before debuting her hair makeover, is enjoying the transformation but also isn’t ruling out going lighter again in the future.

“Khloe loves her darker hair. She did it because she’s got some upcoming projects that are filmed coming up and things are starting to pick back up work wise so she’s ready,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was suggested to her to go darker and she was happy to do it. She’ll probably lighten it up again at some point, but like her sisters, she enjoys mixing up her look. She was very happy with the outcome and the way it looks.”

True, Tristan Thompson, 29. The professional basketball player couldn’t help but Kris Jenner, 64, wrote. Khloe’s epic hair change got the attention of many of her fans but it also got the attention of her ex and father of her two-year-old daughter, 29. The professional basketball player couldn’t help but comment on the new photos and her caption for them, which read, “location: under b*tches skin.” “Baddie. P.S. I’m all for the caption,” his comment, which included various emojis, read. Khloe’s family and friends also gushed over her beauty. “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!,” her mom, 64, wrote.