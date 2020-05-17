Jordyn Woods Appears Unbothered After Larsa Pippen Denies Trashing Her — See Pics

Jordyn Woods looked absolutely amazing in a new set of photos she posted after Larsa Pippen denied ever trashing her over the Tristan Thompson scandal.

When you stay unbothered you don’t have to get unbothered! Jordyn Woods, 22, appears to not have a care in the world about the Tristan Thompson drama that she was embroiled in last year. The gorgeous beauty instead has focused on dazzling her fans with amazing look after look even when others continue to talk about her! She once again blew their minds in a set of Instagram stories posted on Saturday, May 16, where the actress/model stunned in a crop top and bright orange trousers that put her amazing curves on display in the most effortless of ways. Her gorgeous locks cascaded all the way down her back in the set of snaps that also included her rocking shades and a pair of dazzling gold earrings. Werk!

Meanwhile KarJenner family pal Larsa Pippen, 45, spent her Saturday defending herself after a Twitter troll claimed she bullied Jordyn when the whole debacle with her and Tristan, 28, happened. “Don’t forget about larsa pippen bullying and trashing jordyns name so bad that Kim [Kardashian] had to tell her to stop they are honestly the worst,” one person tweeted. The mother-of-four responded with, “I never trashed her all I said is ‘tell the truth’ that’s it. If your dog attacks someone it’s your dogs fault not the person walking by. Period.”

The alleged situation between Tristan and Jordyn, where they apparently made out at a house party in February 2019, had its lasting effects as he and Khloe Kardashian, 35, split shortly after. His relationship with the Good American founder was already controversial at that point as he was caught cheating on her right before she gave birth to their daughter True, 2, in April 2018.

Jordyn looked to be unbothered once again when her rumored ex Devin Booker, 23, was spotted on a road trip in Arizona with Kendall Jenner, 24, last month. “haha good morning,” she tweeted after photos of them circulated the internet which some fans thought was quite cryptic.