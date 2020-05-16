Larsa Pippen Responds To Fans Who Think She ‘Trashed’ Jordyn Woods Over Tristan Thompson

Larsa Pippen is clearing the air! The reality star — who told the KarJenner clan about the scandal after it happened — denied ‘talking negative’ about Kylie Jenner’s former BFF!

Larsa Pippen, 45, is clapping back at fans who claimed she “bullied” Jordyn Woods, 22, after the Tristan Thompson scandal! The former Real Housewives of Miami star re-tweeted a fan comment making the accusation, reading “Don’t forget about larsa pippen bullying and trashing jordyns name so bad that Kim [Kardashian] had to tell her to stop they are honestly the worst.” Larsa quickly responded to clear the the air writing, “I never trashed her all I said is ‘tell the truth’ that’s it. If your dog attacks someone it’s your dogs fault not the person walking by. Period.” Ouch!

“I never talk negative about anyone I know ppl are human and gonna make mistakes. I see the good in everyone,” the mom-of-four continued, adding “Believe non[e] of what u hear and half of what u see” in a third tweet. Larsa had her own part to play in the unforgettable scandal, breaking the news to the Kardashian-Jenner clan about Jordyn and Tristan’s inappropriate kiss back in Mar. 2019.

Scottie Pippen‘s ex has been vocal about the Jordyn drama on more than one occasion, which some fans felt was inappropriate. “Can’t wait to see which version of her story [Jordyn] tells. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her,” she commented on a video that her close friend Jason Lee posted talking about the situation.

Specifically, the video was about Jordyn’s decision to tell her side of the story to close family friend Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk. In the emotional interview, Jordyn clarified that she and Tristan shared one kiss — nothing more — and said that she was “no home wrecker.” Shortly after the scandal, Khloe Kardashian ended her relationship with Tristan, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter True.

Later, Larsa also dished that there had been “other situations” involving Jordyn and Tristan prior to the incident that Kourtney Kardashian had also witnessed. “There were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room,” she said in a May 2019 interview on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast. “I called Kim [when I found out]. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way…Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it’,” Larsa also said at the time.