Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson To Make ‘Grand Debut’ At Upcoming Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will be making their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will be making their “grand debut” as a couple at the Met Gala. The two are set to make the upcoming Met Gala in May their first red carpet together, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. While the two have been spotted grabbing pizza and vacationing together, this will be the first event public event they’ve attended together.

“Kim has been invited to the Met Gala and wants nothing more than for Pete to go with her as her date,” our insider shares. “They were both invited by Anna separately, as they have been in the past. Kim and Pete are ready to make their grand debut as a couple and they feel that the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it.” The SKIMS founder has “already started to think about what she is going to wear and what she wants him to wear.”

The source dove into those plans a bit, sharing that Pete will “not be wearing a dress this year as he did to the Met Gala in 2021.” On top of that, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “is not going to cover up her face.” Last Met Gala, Kim rocked an all-black Balenciaga outfit that covered her entire body, face included.

“This is Kim’s favorite night of the entire year,” our source mentioned, letting us all know that she definitely doesn’t plan on disappointing. “She cannot wait to show him her ultra-glamorous side, as she surely has seen enough of her in sweatpants,” they added.

Pete and Kim were first spotted together in December 2021 after she appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live. The two shared a kiss during an Aladdin sketch, leading viewers to joke that there might be something going on between the two of them. Surely enough, they did end up dating and have seemingly been going strong since. Even though Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West has been harassing them and not making things easy, it has allegedly only made them stronger as a couple.