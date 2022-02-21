See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe With Blonde Waves, Strapless Dress & Gloves

The reality star set pulses racing in her look, which was full of vintage vibes courtesy of her full waves and long gloves. It was a perfect nod to old Hollywood glamour.

Talk about a bombshell! Khloe Kardashian, 37, oozed pure glamour in a sexy new Instagram portrait shared on Sunday, Feb. 20, showing her some 221 million followers that she’s always ready for a fashion moment. The Good American co-founder put her glamourous side on display while rocking a ruched, chocolate brown Alex Perry dress that oozed Marilyn Monroe-vibes.

Her hourglass curves were on full display in the frock, which she teamed with elegant opera gloves and a sassy leopard print handbag. Tying everything together, Khloe added sparkling drop earrings and satin stilettos which perfectly blended into her outfit.

Marilyn Monroe
It was clear that Marilyn Monroe and other old Hollywood ingenues were Khloe’s inspiration. (Snap/Shutterstock)

Khloe continued to keep things sultry with her hair and makeup, styling her blonde locks into voluminous waves while playing up her full pout with a neutral tint. Making sure she was ready for her closeup, the star had on fluttering eyelashes and well-placed highlighter on her cheekbones.

And Khloe didn’t hold back in the photos, arching her back and jutting her legs out for a number of high-fashion poses. She paired the photos with some sassy captions, one of which joked, “It’s giving I just buried my rich husband vibes”.

It seemed the youngest Kardashian sister was doing just fine as the drama from baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s most recent scandal dies down. The NBA player recently fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, causing Khloe to call the duo’s relationship off for good.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian turned up the glamour for a new Instagram where she oozed retro-chic vibes a la Marilyn Monroe. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Insiders say the beauty is taking things in stride, as a source close to the situation EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating,” they revealed.

Another source echoed the sentiment explaining, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.” Khloe’s ready to meet a man who won’t let her down and surely, he will need to win over little True’s behavior.