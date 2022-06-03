Kim Kardashian Defends Losing 16 Lbs. For Met Gala: ‘Christian Bale Can Do It For A Movie’

Kim Kardashian is defending her decision to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into her Met Gala dress earlier this year. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she told The New York Times. “To me, it was like, ‘Okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?'”

Christian has famously gained and dropped a drastic amount of weight for movie roles. Most notably, he dropped more than 50 pounds in four months for his role in 2005’s The Machinist after previously gaining weight for American Psycho. The actor said he lived on a diet of black coffee, one apple and one tin of tuna per day while he was prepping for the film. During that time, he was consuming less than 200 calories per day.

Meanwhile, Kim found out three weeks before the Met Gala that she didn’t fit into the Marilyn Monroe dress that she was going to wear to the high-profile event. She began working out twice a day while wearing a sauna suit, and she cut out all sugars and carbs. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she told Vogue. After making the confession, Kim began to receive backlash on social media for how fast she lost the weight.

View Related Gallery Kardashian Met Gala Outfits: Kim & Family's Best Looks Worn Through The Years While the Kardashian-Jenner girls are some of the world's most famous fashionistas, it took until 2022 for all 5 sisters to attend the Met Gala as a family - with mom Kris Jenner along for the ride as well. Over the years, Kim and sisters have made some bold appearances at the fashion fete. Kim Kardashian <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/kim-kardashian-met-gala-looks-through-the-years-photos/">first got invited</a> to the Met Gala thanks to her relationship with Kanye West in 2013. However, she has since scored invites all on her own. Meanwhile, as a model, Kendall made her gorgeous Met Gala debut in 2014, while Kylie came for the first time in 2016. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were the last ladies to get their invites, joining the gathering for the first time in <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/met-gala-red-carpet-2022-photos/">May of 2022</a>. With their unique styles and personalities, each Kardashian girl has given the Met something different. Keep scrolling through the gallery to check out the family's best photos and looks at the Met Gala over the years! Kim Kardashian wowed wearing a dress that once belonged to Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala. The icon originally wore the dress to serenade President John F. Kennedy 'Happy Birthday'.

However, it was important to the reality star that she fit into the dress. In fact, she said that if she didn’t lose enough lbs. to get into the ensemble, she would’ve skipped the Met Gala completely. “I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered,” she said. “It was just important to me to reach that goal.”

Of course, Kim did attend the event, and she had boyfriend, Pete Davidson, by her side. The dress didn’t end up completely closing in the back, but Kim wore a white coat off her shoulders to cover the opening.