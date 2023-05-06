Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Tight Leather Dress With High Slit Out With Mom Kris Jenner In NYC: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, turned heads as she wore a tight black dress with a croc embossed pattern and knee-high slit in New York City. The SKIMS founder was joined by her mom Kris Jenner, 66, for the evening out on Friday, May 5, as they both attended the star-studded, private birthday 31st party for the son of LVMH’s Chairman, Alexandre Arnault at Cipriani in Soho. Kim’s halter dress included a midi length skirt and high slit, both showing off her lace up black sandals. She accessorized with a diamond choker and drop earrings to add some dazzle to the look.

The beauty mogul — who previously ran KKW Beauty before shutting it down to rebrand following her split from ex-husband Kanye West — was glowing for the evening thanks to her luminous skin. Kim opted for her signature smokey eye, going for a slightly more dramatic twist, along with a glossy nude lip. Known for her neutral, short manicures, Kim also opted for longer nails for the evening. Finally, she kept her raven hued hair back in a center parted bun.

Kris was also looking on point in black for the Manhattan evening, going with a long sleeve turtleneck dress accented with crystals around her wrists and arms. The familiar piece appears to from Kim’s collaboration collection with Dolce & Gabbana which debut last September, and was dubbed, ‘Ciao, Kim.’ She added a pair of sheer black tights to the knee length piece, along with a two inch t-strap sandal. Finally, Kris opted for her signature diamond stud earrings which she can often be seen wearing on her family’s reality series, The Kardashians on Hulu.

The reality stars have seemingly had a jam packed schedule in the Big Apple since arriving ahead of Monday’s Karl Lagerfeld themed Met Gala. As always, Kim slayed with her on point custom look from Schiaparelli in a dress that consisted of layered fresh pearls over a nude corset. Pearls are, of course, a signature Chanel item — the house which Karl oversaw from 1983 until his death.