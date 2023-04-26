Kim Kardashian Stuns In Silky White Dress At Star-Studded TIME100 Gala: Photos

Heavenly in white! SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, turned heads on Wednesday while attending the TIME100 Gala in New York City in a silky white dress. The Kardashians star’s ensemble featured a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging design that was complete with a flowing hem. Kim tied the chic ensemble together with several diamond chokers, including one with a cross. She notably wore her raven-hued tresses down in loose waves and rocked a bronzed makeup look.

The star-studded event had quite an impressive guest list with appearances from actress Salma Hayek, Elvis star Austin Butler, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, and many more. Many of the celebrities in attendance were featured in the TIME100 list of Most Influential People of 2023. The day prior to the gala, however, Kim appeared on stage at the TIME100 Summit and opened up about her growing career in law.

While chatting with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, on Tuesday, the proud mother-of-four declared that she would be pleased to put reality TV behind her and focus on her career as an attorney, like her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in 2003. “There’s a lot that’s always on TV, and a lot that’s always out there, but I think my friends and my family know we really cherish a lot of our private times, and I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that,” she said. “The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much that I just, it gets overwhelming, because there’s so much to be done.”

Kim even admitted that she often jokes about retirement to her mother, Kris Jenner, 67, who has been her manager for over a decade. “I always joke with my mom, who’s my manager. I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,’” the SKKN founder quipped. “So you can go help my siblings. So you can still have a job. I’m giving her the heads up!” The billionaire later told the audience and interviewer that she would gladly continue her work on prison reform with or without the cameras watching. “I would totally spend more time doing that, cameras [or] no cameras,” Kim added.

While Kim attended the summit on Tuesday, she wowed in a sexy sheer pantsuit. The 42-year-old paired a nude bandeau top with a sheer jacket of the same color and matching sheer cream-colored trousers. She made sure to accessorize the look as well with sky-high pumps, a diamond necklace with her name, and framed her face with her chic bangs. Not only has Kim founded a shapewear company and a skincare line, but she also co-founded a private equity firm called SKKY Partners with Jay Sammons.