Kim Kardashian Jokes She’s ‘Retiring’ As She Admits She’d Give Up Fame To Be A Full-Time Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is ready to make the pivot to a full-time lawyer. The reality star, 42, opened up about how she feels she’d be completely happy to “retire” from fame and focus on practicing law during a live discussion as part of the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday, April 25. She also joked about letting her mom Kris Jenner, 67, know that she was happy to step away and focus on law.

While being interviewed by CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Kim said she hoped that her work in law would hopefully be her “most meaningful work,” and that’s where she thinks she’d put her focus on being a lawyer. “I always joke with my mom, who’s my manager. I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,'” she said. “So you can go help my siblings. So you can still have a job. I’m giving her the heads up!

Kim continued and said she’d “absolutely” consider a life out of the spotlight, and opened up about how much she values her privacy. “There’s a lot that’s always on TV, and a lot that’s always out there, but I think my friends and my family know we really cherish a lot of our private times, and I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that,” she explained. “The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much that I just, it gets overwhelming, because there’s so much to be done.”

Earlier in the conversation, she opened up about how she used to speak to her late father Robert Kardashian about going to law school before he passed. She spoke about how she had the same worth ethic as her dad, and she said while he was alive, he “warned [her] how stressful it is” to be a lawyer.

Kim also touched on her work for prison reform, and she revealed that she’d recently brought her sister Khloe to a prison, and she said that she believed it was an “eye-opening” experience for her younger sister. She admitted that she felt she would continue her work on prison reform regardless of fame or not. “I would totally spend more time doing that, cameras [or] no cameras,” she said.

The SKIMS founder has been studying to become a lawyer since 2019. She passed the “baby bar” exam in 2021, after failing four times. She also revealed that she plans on taking the bar exam in February 2025.