Kim Kardashian Rocks Skin Tight Latex Pants & Crop Top During Business Appearance In Miami: Photos

No one does latex better than Kim Kardashian herself! While attending the iConnections Global Alts conference in Miami to promote her private-equity firm SKKY Partners on Jan. 31, the 42-year-old rocked a latex outfit that featured skin-tight trousers, a black bandeau, and a chic black blazer. The style icon accessorized her business look with an on-trend choker necklace and black latex boots. Kim opted to style her long raven-hued tresses in loose beach waves and parted them down the middle.

While at the event on Tuesday, The Kardashians star appeared serious while she sat next to her business partner Jay Sammons and iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi. Her latest venture, SKKY Partners, launched on Sept. 7, 2022, with an aim to focus “on both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies,” her the firm’s Instagram. SKKY Partners also noted that their “target sectors include consumer products, digital & e-commerce, consumer media, hospitality and luxury.”

Earlier, on Sept. 20, 2022, Kim chatted with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan about the launch of the new firm. “I feel like I’ve had the blessings of being successful growing my businesses, and there’s nothing that’s been more satisfying when you have this passion of knowing how to start a company from start to finish, and really being able to expand on that, and I really just want to help other companies and other businesses,” the billionaire said at the time. Aside from SKKY Partners, Kim has founded other successful companies including SKIMS and SKKN BY KIM.

The business outing comes just a few days after Kim slammed a paparazzo for asking about Kanye West, 45, during an outing with her kids on Jan. 28. “Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone?”, the pap said before adding something about “the paparazzi’s phone.” In response, Kim spoke sternly. “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” she said as she held the SUV door for her daughter, North, 9. The photographer then quickly offered the momma bear an apology.

Kanye was recently involved in an alleged physical encounter after he tossed a woman’s phone after she was recording him on Jan. 27 (watch here). In the clip, Ye walked up to a woman in her car and told her to stop filming him. “If I wanna see my son at a game, y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras,” the father-of-four said. In response to the rapper’s comment, the woman said, “I know, but Kanye you’re a celebrity.” Later, Ventura County Sheriff Department’s Sergeant Jason Karol confirmed the news in a statement to Hollywoodlife on Jan. 28.

KANYE WEST BLOCKS TRAFFIC TAKES KAREN PHONE AND THROWS IT pic.twitter.com/tMtXsddDyi — YEEZY GOD (@gunnertierno) January 28, 2023

“On Friday, January 27 at 4:30 pm Ventura County Sheriff’s department was called to an intersection in Thousand Oaks California. When they arrived, they learned that Kanye ‘Ye’ West had taken a woman’s cell phone out of her hands and thrown it in the street,” the statement read. “He was not at the scene when we arrived. Mr. West is being investigated for robbery charges. There is an ongoing investigation into this matter. Officers were provided with video footage of the incident.” In addition, Karol dismissed the reports that the rapper was being investigated for “assault and battery.”

Kim and the “Heartless” hitmaker were married from 2014 until their finalized their divorce in 2022. The former power couple share four kids including Saint, 7, Chicago, 3, North, and Psalm West, 3. Kimye finalized their divorce settlement on Nov. 29, 2022, after Kim filed for divorce from the Grammy-winner in Feb. 2021. The proud parents have joint custody with “equal access” to their kids, with Ye paying Kim $200K a month in child support. The 45-year-old is notably also responsible for 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition, and their children’s security expenses.