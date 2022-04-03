Kim Kardashian Wears Oversized Suit & Baby Blue Gloves After Shutting Down KKW Fragrance: Photos

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share new pics of herself rocking her classy and stylish outfit while walking near a wall and tagged the Prada’s co-creative director Raf Simmons.

Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off a chic professional outfit in her latest social media pics. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post several new photos of herself rocking a black Prada oversized suit along with baby blue gloves as she walked in a hallway with a nearby elevator. She also wore sunglasses as she had her long hair pulled back and looked down in all of the snapshots.

“RAF,” the reality beauty captioned the post, referencing Prada’s co-creative director Raf Simmons. Once she shared the post, her fans quickly responded with kind comments. “Gorgeous,” one fan wrote while another called the look “so beautiful,” Others simply left heart emojis to signify their love of the fashion choice.

Kanye West. "On May 1st at midnight, @KKWfragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site," she wrote in a statement she posted to Instagram on Friday. Before Kim posted the pics, she made headlines for announcing that like her KKW Beauty line, she'll be rebranding her KKW Fragrance line, which will have a new name and website amid her divorce from.

“I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017,” she continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey—I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

Although Kim didn’t announce the new name her products will be under, she did register numerous trademarks under the name SKKN by Kim in recent documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office , according to Page Six Style. In addition to cosmetics and fragrance, the filings apparently included other types of products like home goods, hair care, nail products, and candles.