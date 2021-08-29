See Pics

Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Tiny Gold Bikini As She Launches Nude Suede Fragrance — See Pics

Kim Kardashian has stunned in a barely-there bikini, just days after she appeared in a wedding dress at ex Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ listening event.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has posed in a tiny, gold bikini while promoting her latest fragrance. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen posing in multiple sizzling snaps shared by the KKW Fragrances Instagram page, while rocking the barely-there swimsuit — see the pics here and here. “A look behind the scenes of our Essential Nudes shoot, capturing Nude Soleil,” one of the posts was captioned, which showed her covered in glittering, gold body paint while holding her hands above her head.

The mom-of-four also stunned in a sultry photo, which showed her offering the camera a subtle pout. “Nude Suede — the fragrant accessory you never knew you needed,” the caption read. As fans would know, the new photos came a few days after she was seen wearing a wedding dress on stage with her ex Kanye West44.

The former couple were photographed sitting next to each other backstage at the rapper’s latest Donda event, before she joined him on stage in a white wedding gown. The August 27 Instagram snap showed the pair getting cozy while Kim rocked the Balenciaga haute couture gown with a full veil over her head, and ‘Ye donned an all-black leather outfit with a black face mask and cap.

During the show at Solider Field in Kanye’s native Chicago, he delivering a spectacle that recreated his childhood home. During the final song, “No Child Left Behind,” Kim showed up outside of his home in a Balenciaga Couture dress. A source told HollywoodLife that Kim was “mesmerized” by her ex’s vision. “Kim thought that putting on a wedding gown was fun for the vision that Kanye has for his art and music. She has always been mesmerized with him and his ability to cause discussion, and what better way to get the word out and help him [promote his new album] than by doing this artistic stunt that she more prefers to call a brilliant art idea from Kanye’s mind,” the insider dished.