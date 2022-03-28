Fashion

Kim Kardashian Rocks Highlighter Blue Gown & Goes Solo To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

kim kardashian
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Kim Kardashian Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Balenciaga
Zendaya Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight blue gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27.

Kim Kardashian always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27. The 41-year-old rocked a skintight, bright neon blue Balenciaga Fall 2022 Dress with long sleeves and a long flowy train. The dress was cinched in at the waist, showing off Kim’s fabulous figure, and she accessorized with a pair of silver sunglasses and black boots.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked stunning in this tight, neon blue Balenciaga dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kim has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day Kim was out in NYC looking chic in a skintight, off-the-shoulder black knit Balenciaga Fall 2022 dress. The long-sleeve maxi dress hugged her toned figure while the bodice folded over, keeping her shoulders bare. She tied her look together with a chunky, gold chain choker necklace, sunglasses, and pointed-toe black booties.

Another one of our favorites was her pink outfit from her SKIMS Swim launch party in Miami the other day. Kim showed off her incredible figure in a strapless metallic pink bandeau top with matching high-waisted pants.

Kim’s crop top featured a plunging, straight neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her pants were skintight and buttoned around her tiny waist. She put her toned abs on display and she accessorized with pointed-toe matching boots and a pair of matching gloves. As for her glam, Kim had her long black hair down in wet beach waves with a sultry smokey eye and a nude, matte lip.

Meanwhile, earlier that same night, Kim wore a plunging metallic silver triangle bikini top, styled with matching, skintight, high-waisted leggings. She accessorized the sexy ab-baring look with massive, oversized black sunglasses and a pair of clear gray Yeezy Season 8 PVC Pumps in Smoke.