Kim Kardashian Rocks Purple Leather Dress & Matching Coat In Stunning New Photos

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she showed off her incredible figure in a plunging purple leather dress with a matching coat.

Another day, another sexy leather outfit from Kim Kardashian who looked gorgeous in a skintight purple dress. The 41-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking the sexy outfit which featured a plunging neckline, putting her ample cleavage on full display.

Kim styled the low-cut dress with a long, puffy oversized leather trench coat, leather gloves, oversized sunglasses, and pointed-toe heeled booties. As for her glam, Kim had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in wet beach waves.

Kim has been on a roll with her leather outfits lately and just recently she attended a Revolve event in Los Angeles when she threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted black leather pants with a motorcycle jacket and boots.

She wore a cropped Balenciaga Black and White Leather Motorcycle Jacket that was super fitted. She accessorized her look with a pair of Paris Texas Pointed Leather Knee-Length Boots, a Balenciaga Hourglass Small Top Handle Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Fashion Week Looks: Her Hottest Outfits Of All Time

Aside from this look, another one of our recent favorites was when she put her toned abs on display in a tiny black leather bralette with a matching trench coat and trousers.

Kim wore a croc-embossed bralette that was so small and plunging, her ample cleavage was pouring out of the top. She styled her bra with a pair of matching high-waisted, paper bag, straight-leg trousers that were cinched in at her tiny waist. On top of her outfit, she donned a long black trench coat which she chose to leave wide-open.