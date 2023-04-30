Adele Parties With LeBron James, Tristan Thompson & BF Rich Paul At Club After Lakers Big Win

With the Lakers‘ home being in the middle of the entertainment industry, their basketball games are sure to draw out the best and brightest of Hollywood. Adele, her beau Rich Paul, Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble proved such was the case when they were all spotted celebrating LeBron James and his team’s big playoff win on Saturday, as seen in photos here. The smorgasbord of stars partied the night away at the exclusive Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood.

In one snap, Adele can be seen rocking a gray Klutch hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she wore courtside to the game against the the Memphis Grizzlies. Tristan, who played alongside LeBron during their championship days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, rocked an all-camouflage ensemble as he arrived. Corey kept it casual in a white tee and bright purple pants, as the star of the evening, LeBron, walked up looking like a billion bucks with a string of silver bling around his neck.

The glitterati-filled evening was in large parts thanks to LeBron and Rich’s enduring business relationship. The pair have been tied together since 2003, when Rich became LeBron’s agent at the very beginning of his NBA career. As they are now more or less inseparable, Adele was brought into their inner circle when she started a romance with Rich! As mentioned, LeBron is pals with Tristan and the two often celebrate their professional milestones together. As for Corey’s attendance, being Kris Jenner’s main squeeze has some perks.

Earlier at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies, Adele was snapped sitting courtside with Rich. The cute couple looked so in love as they have been going from strength to strength since revealing their romance at a basketball game 2 years earlier! The Grammy winner initially kept the relationship under wraps. “I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself,” she said in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. The secret didn’t stay a secret for too long, however, when the pair cuddled up at Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals, unofficially announcing they were together.