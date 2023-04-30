Adele Parties With LeBron James, Tristan Thompson & BF Rich Paul At Club After Lakers Big Win

Corey Gamble pulled up to the West Hollywood hotspot to make it one incredible, star-studded celebration for the Lakers.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 30, 2023 12:54PM EDT
View gallery
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul enjoying a trip on a five-engines boat in Sardinia. 24 Jul 2022 Pictured: Adele; Rich Paul. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880875_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele announced today that she has officially rescheduled her shows. The English Singer was seen chilling out on a luxury boat out on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo with her boyfriend Rich Paul on their Italian holiday with friends on Sunday. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. Pictured: Adele and Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

With the Lakers‘ home being in the middle of the entertainment industry, their basketball games are sure to draw out the best and brightest of Hollywood. Adele, her beau Rich PaulTristan Thompson and Corey Gamble proved such was the case when they were all spotted celebrating LeBron James and his team’s big playoff win on Saturday, as seen in photos here. The smorgasbord of stars partied the night away at the exclusive Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood.

Adele & Rich Paul (pictured here) celebrated the Lakers’ win with LeBron James, Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

In one snap, Adele can be seen rocking a gray Klutch hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she wore courtside to the game against the the Memphis Grizzlies. Tristan, who played alongside LeBron during their championship days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, rocked an all-camouflage ensemble as he arrived. Corey kept it casual in a white tee and bright purple pants, as the star of the evening, LeBron, walked up looking like a billion bucks with a string of silver bling around his neck.

The glitterati-filled evening was in large parts thanks to LeBron and Rich’s enduring business relationship. The pair have been tied together since 2003, when Rich became LeBron’s agent at the very beginning of his NBA career. As they are now more or less inseparable, Adele was brought into their inner circle when she started a romance with Rich! As mentioned, LeBron is pals with Tristan and the two often celebrate their professional milestones together. As for Corey’s attendance, being Kris Jenner’s main squeeze has some perks.

Earlier at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies, Adele was snapped sitting courtside with Rich. The cute couple looked so in love as they have been going from strength to strength since revealing their romance at a basketball game 2 years earlier! The Grammy winner initially kept the relationship under wraps. “I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself,” she said in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. The secret didn’t stay a secret for too long, however, when the pair cuddled up at Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals, unofficially announcing they were together.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad