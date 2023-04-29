Adele Rocks Sweatpants On Date Night With BF Rich Paul At Lakers Game: Photos

The talented singer looked gorgeous as she enjoyed the game with her beau, just hours after she attended an afterparty in honor of the 'Late Late Show's final episode.

April 29, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul enjoying a trip on a five-engines boat in Sardinia. 24 Jul 2022 Pictured: Adele; Rich Paul. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880875_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele announced today that she has officially rescheduled her shows. The English Singer was seen chilling out on a luxury boat out on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo with her boyfriend Rich Paul on their Italian holiday with friends on Sunday. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. Pictured: Adele and Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Time

Adele, 34, and Rich Paul, 41, looked relaxed and happy to be watching the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The singer and her boyfriend were photographed sitting side by side as they rocked casual yet stylish outfits during the NBA event, which had the Lakers going against the Memphis Grizzlies. She wore a gray hoodie with white print on the front, matching sweatpants,  and gray and white sneakers while he wore a green and white patterned tracksuit.

The “Hello” crooner also had her long blonde hair down and accessorized her look with earrings. She also wore flattering makeup that helped to bring out some of her best features. At one point, Rich got up to go somewhere and she sat alone looking as gorgeous as ever.

Adele and Rich’s latest sports date comes just hours after Adele attended the afterparty for the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. She appeared on the late night talk show’s last Carpool Karaoke segment, in which she sat in a car with the host and sang along to tunes. Her appearance on the beloved show got emotional at one point, when she broke down while telling the story of how she wrote the song “I Drink Wine” after she and James shared a six-hour conversation about their feelings on fame, life, and family while going through similar struggles at the time.

Adele, Rich Paul
Adele and Rich at a previous game. (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Adele also recently made headlines when she crashed Rich’s Twitch stream with a surprise cameo two weeks ago. She called the sports agent mid-stream and could be heard saying, “Hey, baby!” before he advised her he was streaming and he’d call her back. “Oh, my God! Who are you streaming [with]?” she then asked. When Rich told her it was friend and internet personality Kai Cenat, the two exchanged pleasantries.

Adele and Rich’s cute streamed moment comes as the two have been celebrating two years of dating each other. They were first romantically linked back in May 2021 and have been open and honest about their romance ever since. They’re often seen at events, especially basketball games, together and even gush over each other in public when the opportunity arises. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” Adele told Elle UK about her feelings for the hunk, last year.

