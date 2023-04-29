Adele Rocks Sweatpants On Date Night With BF Rich Paul At Lakers Game: Photos

Adele, 34, and Rich Paul, 41, looked relaxed and happy to be watching the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The singer and her boyfriend were photographed sitting side by side as they rocked casual yet stylish outfits during the NBA event, which had the Lakers going against the Memphis Grizzlies. She wore a gray hoodie with white print on the front, matching sweatpants, and gray and white sneakers while he wore a green and white patterned tracksuit.

The “Hello” crooner also had her long blonde hair down and accessorized her look with earrings. She also wore flattering makeup that helped to bring out some of her best features. At one point, Rich got up to go somewhere and she sat alone looking as gorgeous as ever.

Adele and Rich’s latest sports date comes just hours after Adele attended the afterparty for the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. She appeared on the late night talk show’s last Carpool Karaoke segment, in which she sat in a car with the host and sang along to tunes. Her appearance on the beloved show got emotional at one point, when she broke down while telling the story of how she wrote the song “I Drink Wine” after she and James shared a six-hour conversation about their feelings on fame, life, and family while going through similar struggles at the time.

Adele also recently made headlines when she crashed Rich’s Twitch stream with a surprise cameo two weeks ago. She called the sports agent mid-stream and could be heard saying, “Hey, baby!” before he advised her he was streaming and he’d call her back. “Oh, my God! Who are you streaming [with]?” she then asked. When Rich told her it was friend and internet personality Kai Cenat, the two exchanged pleasantries.

Adele and Rich’s cute streamed moment comes as the two have been celebrating two years of dating each other. They were first romantically linked back in May 2021 and have been open and honest about their romance ever since. They’re often seen at events, especially basketball games, together and even gush over each other in public when the opportunity arises. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” Adele told Elle UK about her feelings for the hunk, last year.