Adele Crashes Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Twitch Stream With Surprise Cameo: Watch

Sometimes your girlfriend is just calling to say “Hello”! During a live Twitch stream on Apr. 13, Adele, 34, surprised her beau, Rich Paul, 41, with a sweet phone call that was caught on camera. “Hey, baby!” the blonde beauty quipped to her man, who was notably streaming with his friend and internet personality, Kai Cenat. After he answered the FaceTime call, Rich was seemingly taken off guard. “I’m streaming. Imma call you right back,” he reassured the “Hello” hitmaker, to which she replied, ““Oh, my God! Who are you streaming [with]?”

While YouTuber and Twitch Streamer, Kai Cenat, was conducting an interview with Rich Paul, Adele called in! pic.twitter.com/7TXaFzr25K — Adele Social (@AdeleSocial) April 14, 2023

Later, the 41-year-old explained, “I’m streaming with my guy Kai.” When Rich revealed who he was with, Kai waved at Adele and said, “Hi Adele”, while smiling from ear to ear. The Grammy winner greeted the Twitch sensation and said, “Hi darling,” before she told her boyfriend that she would ring him back later. Kai continued to be stunned after she hung up and was in disbelief that he’d just spoken to her. “Oh snap! That was good!”, he said, before singing, “Helloooo.” After he jokingly sang the start of Adele’s hit song, both of the men belted out into laughter.

Soon after several fan accounts reposted the video, many of the 34-year-old’s fans took to the comments to react to the candid moment. “Kai really sang hello,” one fan joked, while adding a laughing emoji. Meanwhile a second fan added, “That would literally be me too.” A third admirer noted, “this is so cute,” while a fourth followed up and tweeted, “Bye I would’ve been geeked.” As many Adele fans know, she and the sports agent have been romantically linked since May 2021, however, they did not make their first public appearance together until that July, per Harpers Bazaar. By Sept. 2021, Adele officially took to Instagram to show off her man in a loved-up series of photos.

Adele has also had to fend off rumors that she and Rich are secretly engaged, which she addressed during a Sept. 2022 interview with ELLE UK. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she said, before adding, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” During the interview, the songstress also confirmed that she does want to get married again, however, that has not happened yet. “yes, absolutely,” she confirmed, before adding, “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married.” She was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The former couple share a son, Angelo, 9.

Most recently, Adele announced that she is officially extending her Las Vegas residency as of Mar. 25. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it,” the proud mom gushed. “And I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this can. And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall.” The recording artist began the highly-anticipated residency in Nov. 2022, after multiple delays due to COVID-19.