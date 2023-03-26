Adele Reveals She’s Extending Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘I’ll Be Back In June’

Adele, 34, is making a summer return to Las Vegas, NV in June. The singer, who has been enjoying a sold out residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City over the past few months, revealed she’s extending her epic weekend shows, while on stage at her Saturday show. The exciting moment was filmed by a fan in the crowd and shared on Twitter, leaving many fellow fans absolutely thrilled.

The talented star also revealed she’ll be filming the return as she called the cheering crowd “such a f*cking vibe.” She started off reflecting on her accomplishments. “And I know it’s not enough. So I am coming back,” she said on the stage.

“I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it,” she added. “And I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this can. And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall.”

Adele’s announcement comes after she first started her Las Vegas residency back in Nov. The show had previously been postponed, leaving many fans disappointed, but the songwriter proved how much it meant to her to finally start the run when she performed an emotional first show. Her Saturday show marked the end of the first leg and the schedule for the second leg was confirmed via her website shortly after she talked about it on stage.

Although the residency kept Adele busy for the winter months, she still found time to enjoy other things, like the Super Bowl in Arizona, during her days off. The “Hello” crooner was spotted watching the Feb. game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the massive crowd, after admitting she was most looking forward to seeing Rihanna‘s halftime performance. “I’m going just for Rihanna,” she joked with a fan during one of her Las Vegas shows, which was captured on video. “I don’t give a flying f*ck.”